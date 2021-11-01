The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $52,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 537,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,187. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

