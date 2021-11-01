The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get The Timken alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. 5,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The Timken has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.