The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SWZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

