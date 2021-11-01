The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SWZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
