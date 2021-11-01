The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $313.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.46 and a 200 day moving average of $287.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

