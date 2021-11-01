The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Cut by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $721,244. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $212.87. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,680. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.19 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

