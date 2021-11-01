The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PNTG traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

