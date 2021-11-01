The ODP (ODP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The ODP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The ODP has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The ODP stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.70% of The ODP worth $69,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

