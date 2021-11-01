The New York Times (NYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NYT opened at $54.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

