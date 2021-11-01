The Marcus (MCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.57 on Monday. The Marcus has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Marcus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of The Marcus worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

