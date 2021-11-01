The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $44,871,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

