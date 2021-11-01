The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $202.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.
Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.
In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
