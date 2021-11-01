The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $202.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.