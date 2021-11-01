The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

