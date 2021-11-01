The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIG. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

