The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.62 ($72.49).

Shares of BNP opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.44. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

