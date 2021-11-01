The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

ETR DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

