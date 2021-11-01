The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 11,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,200. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

