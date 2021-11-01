The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.