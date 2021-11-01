The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.
The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 in the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
