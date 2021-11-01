The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

