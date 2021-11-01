The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $82.89 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

