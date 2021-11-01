The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAKE opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

