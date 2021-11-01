The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 407,904 shares valued at $28,584,802. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

