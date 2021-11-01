The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKGFY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.