The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPRN stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $204.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

