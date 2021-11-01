The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

