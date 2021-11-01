The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $30.55. 365,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

