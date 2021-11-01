TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

Shares of TFII traded down C$3.82 on Monday, reaching C$133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 587,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,005. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.12. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$59.33 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

