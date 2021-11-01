Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.82 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $133.82 million and $27.15 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

