Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. Terex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

