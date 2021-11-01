Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Terex also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.73.

Terex stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

