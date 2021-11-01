Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of TER opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

