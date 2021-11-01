Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $138.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

