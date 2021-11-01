Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNC stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

