Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,115 shares during the quarter. Tennant comprises about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $151,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tennant by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.59. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,731. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

