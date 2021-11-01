Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.