Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.