TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $529,150.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $529,150.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00081598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,740.52 or 0.99373829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.24 or 0.07036996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022822 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

