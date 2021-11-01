Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,559. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.