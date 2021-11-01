Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $236.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.85.

NYSE TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

