Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.81) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($2.81) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

