TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.