TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

