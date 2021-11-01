Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

