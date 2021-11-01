Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $259.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,050. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

