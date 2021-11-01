Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

