Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 242.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 757,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after buying an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,148,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

