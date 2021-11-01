Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $51,390.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.77 or 0.00020758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

