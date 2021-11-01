Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

