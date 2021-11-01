Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 4,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $268.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

