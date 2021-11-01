Syntropy Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $226.67 million and $4.55 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

