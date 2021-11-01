Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

